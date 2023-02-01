The head of the American PMC “Mozart” Milburn announced the decision of the organization to leave Ukraine

The American PMC “Mozart”, which trains soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), is leaving the republic. Private campaign manager Andy Milburn made the announcement in his Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

At the same time, he hinted that the mission would continue to work – just under a different name. The last day of work of PMC “Mozart” passed on January 31.

“The fact that the name and organization became the subject of a lawsuit was too much of a distraction from our main mission: training Ukrainian soldiers and protecting civilians from danger,” Milburn explained.

In addition, on January 23, it was reported that Milburn and PMC CFO Andrew Bain had a falling out over donations. Bain accused the private campaign manager of misappropriation, embezzlement and misdirection of donations to Mozart.