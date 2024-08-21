PMC FOG declined to comment on participation in Ukrainian Armed Forces operation near Kursk

The American private military company (PMC) Forward Observation Group was spotted among the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) who are participating in the attack on the Kursk region. However, the PMC refuses to comment, citing a ban from Kyiv.

“With all due respect to the leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine, all questions should be addressed to them. We have no comments,” the company said. RIA Novostianswering the question whether they are participating in the attack on the Russian region.

The agency found out that the American PMC was involved in preparing a provocation with toxic chemicals on the territory of Ukraine.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

American PMC publishes photo from Kursk region

Forward Observation Group posted on Instagram (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation) photo with their mercenaries. In the footage, the soldiers pose against the backdrop of an HMMWV armored vehicle as part of a group of Ukrainian fighters.

“The boys in Kursk (The boys in Kursk – note from “Lenta.ru”)”, reads the caption to the publication, with Kursk Oblast indicated as the geolocation.

According to media reports, the founder of the company, Derrick Bales, is in the center of the photo.

As RIA Novosti notes, the Forward Observations Group PMC spotted in the attack has been operating in Ukraine since 2022. The first post related to the PMC’s actions in Ukraine was published on February 26, 2022. It depicts a destroyed armored vehicle, and the post itself was signed with an emoji of the Ukrainian flag.

The Foreign Ministry called the PMC a legitimate target for the Russian military

The Russian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the participation of American private military companies, such as the Forward Observation Group, in attacks on the Kursk region, stated that the relevant data contradicts the US position and clearly proves Washington’s involvement in the conflict in Ukraine as a direct participant.

Such actions, which run counter to the Biden administration’s claims that it allegedly had no involvement in the Ukrainian neo-Nazi attack on Russia, clearly demonstrate the involvement of the United States as a direct participant in the conflict in malicious plans. [президента Украины] Vladimir Zelensky Russian Foreign Ministry

All foreign specialists and mercenaries automatically become a legitimate military target for the Russian military, the department emphasized.

State Duma deputy Alexei Chepa, in turn, emphasized that the leadership of American PMCs within the Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot be carried out without the participation of the United States, which indicates the country’s direct involvement in the conflict.