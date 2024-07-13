Cyprus Mail: US Air Force using British bases in Cyprus during Gaza war

The US Air Force is using one of Britain’s bases in Europe during the war in Gaza, the Cyprus Mail reports. we are talking about about the Cypriot base of Akrotiri.

“The UK government has repeatedly refused to provide information about US operations in Akrotiri, including the transport of weapons to Israel. When contacted by Cyprus Mail, a UK Ministry of Defence spokesman confirmed that US military aircraft had landed in the area of ​​the sovereign base with permission, but did not comment on the purpose of these flights,” the publication says.

Citing a report from the Declassified UK project, journalists note that since the start of the Gaza bombing, US Air Force C-295 and CN-235 aircraft without identification marks have been spotted in Cyprus. This concerns at least 18 sorties in the direction of Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched an assault on refugee camps located east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported gunfire and heavy fighting.