In northeastern Syria, a US F-16 fighter shot down a Turkish drone because it considered it a threat to US troops. This was reported on Thursday, October 5 The Wall Street Journal.

It is noted that this is the first time Washington has shot down a drone of its NATO ally, Turkey. In addition, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin intends to discuss this incident with Turkish representatives.

The Milliyet newspaper, citing sources in the Turkish Ministry of Defense, noted that the drone did not belong to the Turkish army.

The Wall Street Journal’s interlocutor explained that the drone was armed with air-to-ground missiles, so it was considered a threat to American troops and Syrian democratic forces at the Tal Baydar base.

Just hours before the downing, a senior US general told reporters that the US and Turkey had “good” military relations.

Earlier in the day, Turkey’s national intelligence service struck Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) targets in Syria. During the operation, attacks were carried out on PKK weapons and ammunition depots, as well as on a building housing assault and sabotage units.

On October 1, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara could launch a large-scale anti-terrorist operation near the country’s southern borders in Syria and Iraq.