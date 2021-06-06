The American P-8A Poseidon aircraft conducted hours of reconnaissance near the Russian borders on the Black Sea. This is reported with reference to Western aviation resources. Interfax Sunday 6 June.

A US Navy anti-submarine patrol aircraft took off from Sigonella Air Force Base in Sicily, Italy, and for about three hours carried out a mission near the maritime borders of Crimea.

On May 2, it was reported that the US Air Force RC-135V made a long flight near the Russian borders in the Kamchatka region. In April, a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet intercepted US and Norwegian aircraft over the Barents Sea. In the same month, a MiG-31 intercepted a US reconnaissance aircraft near Kamchatka.