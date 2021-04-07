American pie it was released in 1999 and quickly became a classic for the young people of those years. The film franchise had numerous sequels over more than ten years, and thousands of fans of the saga are waiting for a new installment to be released.

In an interview with the ET Online portal, Tara Reid, who plays Vicky in the franchise, confirmed that there is a finished script for American pie 5. and that they hope that the cast of the film can get together to start filming.

“There is a script out there. Okay, I can’t tell you when, because I really don’t know when, because we have to get all the actors together and at the same time have our schedules together. It will happen, but I don’t know when, ”said the actress.

Reid also indicated that one of the problems with the project is the fact that each of the cast members has their own agenda and that it is difficult for them to coincide in order to shoot the fifth film.

American pie – cast

The cast of American Pie is made up of Jason Biggs, Tara Reid, Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Mena Suvari, Eddie. Kaye Thomas, Seann William Scott, and Eugene Levy.

The last time the characters in the film met was in American pie: the reunion, released in 2012 and is considered one of the best installments of the film saga. Followers have had to wait 13 years for a new installment to be confirmed.