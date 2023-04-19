Genoa – The case of pesto produced in Chicago under the Kirkland brand and with 100% Genovese DOP basil is nearing a conclusion. There Rana Spa pasta factory, which owns the Kirkland brand, has requested and obtained a postponement of the hearing to the Tar and announces with a press release that it will set up a “working table together with the Consortium of Genoese basil dop and the Customs and Monopolies Agency” for ” confront each other in the field of international trade, developing new shared solutions”. The company note comes after the inspectors of the Ministry of Health blocked 7 tons of Kirkland pesto in the port of Genoa for alleged irregularities and after Rana Spa made appeal to Tar Liguria to unlock them.

The news has reignited the debate on the“Italian sounding”on those goods that recall the Belpaese in their name, the most famous case is the Parmesanor in their brand name, such as Da Vinci or Gattuso sauces. However, here we are not dealing with a case of “Italian sounding”. In Kirkland pesto there is no shadow of counterfeiting, it is truly produced with 100% Genoese dop pesto (the link to the article), and is sold by Rana Spa to the American supermarket chain Costco. The one stopped in Genoa was intended for three Costco supermarkets in France and Spain. The ministerial inspectors stopped him because, apparently, they found irregularities in the transport, related to refrigeration and conservation. The “Italian sounding” has nothing to do with it. “The table was set up to analyze the bureaucratic aspects relating to the optimal state of conservation of the products in the customs clearance phases”, says the company, which hopes “a shared administrative and operational solution that overcomes the judicial dynamics of the dispute”.

However, the story has reawakened the never dormant controversy over the “Italian sounding” with alarmed headlines on newspapers and websites, from “Made in Italy’s own goal: pesto is made in Chicago” to “Pesto Giovanni Rana? No, made in Chicago.”

“The usual sensationalism on Italian sounding”, he comments Stefano Magagnoli, historian of economics at the University of Parma and scholar of food history. Estimates, released by the association of Italian farms Coldiretti, speak of losses of tens of billions of euros a year. “The estimated loss, ie the gain that Italy would make if Italian products were sold instead of ‘Italian sounding’ products is between 75 and 77 billion”, says Magagnoli.

But that’s an exaggerated estimate. “The term ‘Italian sounding’ is generic. Includes a 10% fraud, which must be pursued and 90% of products that mimic Italy in those markets where they can do so. Trademarks are protected in the European Union market. In the United States, in New Zealand, in China, there are no protections”.

How then to protect the “made in Italy”? “We need to educate about taste with correct information. The consumer must know that what he buys is a product that evokes Italy, not an Italian product. It has a different taste, it was made with different techniques, it does not give the same guarantee of wholesomeness as a PDO product”. Magagnoli cites the example of Barilla, which “between the 1990s and the early 2000s, with its Barilla Academyhas entered into agreements with the best hundred restaurants in America, and in a short time has gone from 4% to 10% of the US market”.