Whelan, convicted of spying in Russia, says the US abandoned him

American Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia on espionage charges, said he felt abandoned. He believes that the United States is not making enough efforts to organize his exchange and return him home. The State Department recently announced that it had made a new offer to exchange the former Marine, but the Russian side rejected it.

The BBC, which published Whelan's words from a Russian prison, also quoted him as saying there was a “serious betrayal” and that all promises from Washington were empty.

It is very unpleasant to realize that they made these mistakes. They practically abandoned me here Paul Whelan

“The problem is that while they are doing this, my life is slipping away. Five years have passed! It’s very hard for me to realize that I could have been home many years ago,” he added.

Whelan accused the US of 'throwing spaghetti at the wall'

The former Marine expressed dissatisfaction and concern that his case each time “goes to the back of the queue” in negotiations between Russia and the United States. “I know that the United States has a variety of proposals [по обмену], but that's not what the Russians want. Therefore they [США] walking back and forth as if throwing spaghetti at the wallto see what sticks,” Whelan said.

Photo: Kirill Kallinikov / RIA Novosti

Thus, Whelan could express dissatisfaction with not being included in at least two previous prisoner exchanges between the two countries. In April 2022, the American student Trevor Reed, convicted in Russia, was exchanged for the Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko. In December of the same year, Russian Viktor Bout, convicted in the United States for attempted arms trafficking and supporting terrorism, was exchanged for American basketball player Brittney Greiner, accused in Russia of drug smuggling due to hashish oil in her luggage. After him, Whelan’s family expressed that they were very disappointed that he was not included in the exchange scheme; for Paul Whelan himself, according to relatives, this was a disaster.

The US says it is doing everything to bring Whelan back

In early December, the US State Department reported that it had conveyed to Russia a new significant proposal to exchange Whelan, as well as Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested on similar charges. But the Russian side rejected this proposal, diplomats clarified.

At the same time, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said that the United States would try to do everything possible to return American prisoners from Russia.

Photo: Kirill Kallinikov / RIA Novosti

“We will not stop working on his case until he is reunited with his family,” a State Department spokesman said a little earlier. At the same time, White House coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby admitted in October that there were no exchange negotiations between the countries.

Whelan was convicted on espionage charges.

Whelan, who previously served in the US Marine Corps and also has British, Irish and Canadian citizenship, was detained in Moscow on December 28, 2018. His brother said that he came to the Russian Federation for a wedding celebration. Russian security officials claimed that information constituting a state secret was found on the flash drive seized from him. Whelan's lawyer countered that there was personal information about his vacation in Russia during previous visits.

Whelan himself called the detention revenge for US anti-Russian sanctions. In June 2020, he was sentenced to 16 years in a maximum security colony, having been found guilty of espionage. The criminal case was considered behind closed doors. Whelan does not admit guilt.