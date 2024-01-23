A american shepherd and his wife stole more than US$1,000,000 from their Christian community and they alleged that they used the money to remodel a house because “that's what the man asked them to do.” They tricked people into their church for money and then spent it.

Christian pastor Eli Regalado and his wife Kaitlyn created, marketed and sold a cryptocurrency known as INDXcoin to people in your community. This was also offered through Kingdom Wealth Exchange (KWE), an online exchange portal that was also created and operated by the couple.

According to the site specialized in cryptocurrencies Fortune Cryptotheir invitations used phrases and words from the Bible such as “sow” and “tithe,” in addition to the promise of getting back 10 times your investment.

Worthless Cryptocurrency Fraud by US Pastor



On January 18 of this year, Colorado Securities Commissioner Tung Chan reported who filed civil fraud charges against the gifted from Denver and others, for “alleged violations of the anti-fraud rules, licensing and registration provisions of the Colorado Securities Act.”

See also the secret donor He promised his followers that they would recover 10 times their investment because God told them so.

The complaint revealed that the cryptocurrency INDXcoin It was illiquid and had virtually no value., so his followers lost all their money. The defendants were also said to have used their investors' funds to support their lavish lifestyle.

According to the complaint filed by the Colorado Attorney General's Office, from June 2022 to April 2023, INDXcoin raised nearly $3.2 million from more than 300 people who the pastor assured them that “God told him directly that investors would get rich if they invested their money in INDXcoin”.

Pastor claims that God asked him to use his investors' money



According to NCBC NEWSthrough a video broadcast last week by the Pastor Eli Regaladostated that accusations that they pocketed US$1.3 million Are truebut they used part of that money to remodel a house because the man asked them to do so.

The couple also allegedly used much of the money that would help widows and orphans in a range roverjewelry and luxury bags, noted ““Fortune Crypto”.

On the other hand, Business Denver He said they also sent another $290,000 to his church, which does not have a physical location. At the same time, she announced that Eli and Kaitlyn Regalado founded the marketing company Grace Led Marketing (now defunct), before creating his cryptocurrency in 2021.