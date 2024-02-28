From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/28/2024 – 19:01

A Domtar Corporation, American pulp and paper company acquired by Paper Excellence, is suffering credibility losses since changing hands. On the day the deal was announced, in May 2021, risk rating agencies Moody's and Standard&Poor's changed the outlook on Domtar's credit rating from neutral to negative. Since then, the company's rating has been downgraded by five levels by Moody's and by four by Standard&Poor's.

The credit note, or rating, indicates a company's ability to honor its financial commitments. In the most recent move, on the 22nd, Moody's downgraded Domtar at once by two notches, due to factors such as greater debt to absorb the acquisition of companies that belonged to Paper Excellence itself.

These transactions were not well regarded by Moody's, which believes they are examples of how “Domtar's control structure and group structure is complex and comprises extensive webs of cross-control that we believe could lead to additional credit risk”.

The lack of clarity in the structure of the Indonesian group also raised alarms in Canada's parliament, after Paper Excellence acquired Resolute Forest. The Natural Resources Commission summoned Paper's owner, Jackson Widjaja, to testify about the group's shareholding structure. However, Canadian authorities are unable to comply with the order, because Widjaja would no longer have set foot in the country, according to CBC, the main Canadian media outlet.

The Widjaja family's credit problems date back to 2001, when the family's main company, Asia Pulp and Paper, suffered the largest default in the history of emerging markets, worth US$12 billion.

In Brazil, Paper Excellence is also facing difficulties in the dispute against J&F Investimentos for Eldorado Celulose, which has been ongoing since 2018. The National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform (Incra), the Attorney General's Office (AGU) and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) defend the nullity of the Eldorado purchase contract, because Paper Excellence is a foreign-controlled company and did not obtain prior authorization from the National Congress to take control of the 400 thousand hectares of land under Eldorado's management.