American organization: This Hamas unit is responsible for captivity operations

Hamas is holding about 200 hostages, as part of its surprise attack on Israel on the morning of Saturday, October 7, which also included launching thousands of rockets and launching armed attacks on settlements around the Gaza Strip.
The American Foundation for Defense of Democracies indicated the involvement of the Hamas “Shadow Unit” group in the capture operations.
The movement revealed the existence of its “shadow unit” in 2016.
The Foundation for Defense of Democracies said that “the unit’s supervision of the hostage situation will complicate matters for Israeli officials,” according to the American “Fox News” network.
She added that some Americans may be detained by Hamas, but “the movement will target Israelis more than Americans in order to negotiate with the Israeli government.”
About Hamas prisoners
- The Israeli army says that Hamas is holding 199 hostages in Gaza, while the movement confirms that it has between 200 and 250 prisoners.
- Hamas’s head abroad, Khaled Meshaal, said the movement “has enough” prisoners to be able to release all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.
- Meshaal added that Hamas will spare no effort in using its prisoners as a means to free 6,000 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons.
- The spokesman for Hamas’s military wing said: “We have a group of detainees of different nationalities, and these are our guests and we seek to protect them.”
- He added: “We will release detainees of different nationalities when this is available on the ground.”
- It is believed that among the prisoners are citizens of Thailand, Germany and others, and other countries have announced that they have citizens missing.
- It is also believed that Israelis with dual citizenship are among those held by Hamas.
#American #organization #Hamas #unit #responsible #captivity #operations