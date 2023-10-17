American organization: This Hamas unit is responsible for captivity operations

Hamas is holding about 200 hostages, as part of its surprise attack on Israel on the morning of Saturday, October 7, which also included launching thousands of rockets and launching armed attacks on settlements around the Gaza Strip.

The American Foundation for Defense of Democracies indicated the involvement of the Hamas “Shadow Unit” group in the capture operations.

The movement revealed the existence of its “shadow unit” in 2016.

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies said that “the unit’s supervision of the hostage situation will complicate matters for Israeli officials,” according to the American “Fox News” network.

She added that some Americans may be detained by Hamas, but “the movement will target Israelis more than Americans in order to negotiate with the Israeli government.”

About Hamas prisoners