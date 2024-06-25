Last December, the United Nations announced a preliminary vision for a proposed road map with the Houthi group in Yemen, ending the war that broke out in 2014, after the group’s coup against the authorities and its control of the capital and the majority of the country’s governorates.

This vision was reached after strenuous efforts and arduous negotiations led by the United Nations with the Houthis, which led to a ceasefire that entered into force in April 2022, and contributed to consolidating the truce that ended in October of last year.

In the same declaration, the United Nations expressed fear that the military escalation in the region, to which the United States and its coalition responded in the Red Sea in order to confront Houthi attacks on ships, might hinder or undermine its efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the military conflict in Yemen, which has been prolonged and has increased. Its cost and the complexity of its chapters. While the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the statement issued by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, regarding reaching a road map to support the peace process, the United Nations also informed the Yemeni government of the necessity of responding to the peace plan and accepting a peaceful settlement of the conflict, as the plan presents The Houthis have a place in the proposed national unity government, while the internationally recognized Yemeni government will gain security and stability, and extend its authority over all regions of Yemen.

However, all that optimism faded, and in the words of the UN Special Envoy himself, he declared that the road map reached by the international organization could not be implemented “if the Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea continue.”

These statements were in line with the statement of the American envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, who announced that the military attacks carried out by the Houthi group, and which his country is confronting in the Red Sea, impede reaching peaceful solutions to the conflict in the region, and that the solution will only be diplomatic. Despite the group’s inclusion on the US list of terrorist organizations.

According to the US State Department spokesman, the United States was clear and firm in its position, stressing that it supports peace in Yemen, but any peace agreement cannot be concluded until the Houthis stop their attacks on ships in all waterways in the region. While the US administration is hardening its positions towards the Houthis, it is simultaneously waving to them many incentives that will be provided to them if they stop military attacks against ships.

The administration hastened to form a naval military alliance that includes 20 countries aimed at protecting waterways and ensuring the safety of international shipping traffic, and began implementing several military operations that directly targeted the Houthi group, saying that the group rejects any diplomatic solutions and any opportunities for peace that would lead to Restoring security and stability to the region that has suffered for a long time, especially Yemen, whose tragedy has gone far.

The Houthi group’s attacks put the US administration in a real dilemma, requiring it to return the group to the terrorist list after it had removed it from it at the beginning of Biden’s term. Thus, the United States returns to adjust its compass in the region towards supporting legitimacy in Yemen and confronting the Houthis and their threat to regional peace and security.

*Emirati writer