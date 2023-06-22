NBC: US ​​President Biden’s statement about Xi Jinping took White House officials by surprise

Senior officials of the US administration found themselves in an uncomfortable position due to the statements of US President Joe Biden to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Officials had to explain that the words of the head of state do not reflect the official policy of Washington. It is reported by NBC News.

U.S. officials said they were caught off guard when President Joe Biden described Chinese President Xi Jinping as a dictator just 24 hours after Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited Beijing.

According to the channel, following Biden’s remarks, U.S. officials privately sought to clarify that his words “do not reflect a new thesis or a change in official administration policy.”

Related materials:

Biden called Xi Jinping a dictator when commenting on the February 2023 incidents of Chinese weather probes flying over the United States. At the same time, during the same speech, Biden also commented on the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Beijing. In his opinion, US-China relations “are on the right track.”

After that, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning noted that Biden’s words are extremely irresponsible, a violation of diplomatic etiquette, a serious attack on China’s political dignity and an open political provocation.

Freudian slip

Later, U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said that differences and divisions remain between the United States and China. At the same time, the diplomat noted Biden’s confidence that diplomacy is a responsible way to manage tensions, clarify misunderstandings and avoid miscalculations.

Related materials:

American political scientist Malek Dudakov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, indicated that Biden, having insulted the head of China, expressed what he really thinks. This indicates that there are no real chances for a thaw in relations between the two countries in the near future.

Biden has these “Freudian slips” all the time. You have to understand that everyone in Washington already considers China to be a communist dictatorship opposed to the free West, but it’s somehow undiplomatic to talk about it. See also Vorobyov said there was no damage after the fall of the UAV in the suburbs Malek Dudakov Americanist political scientist

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov drew attention to the fact that the US authorities are pursuing a controversial policy. He noted that, on the one hand, Biden’s words speak of a large element of unpredictability in the actions of the American authorities. At the same time, on the other hand, they demonstrate “the continuation of such mentoring manifestations of US foreign policy, which have already become unacceptable for a huge number of states.”

Attacks on Putin

In March 2022, Biden, visiting a Ukrainian refugee camp on the border of Poland and Ukraine, called Russian President Vladimir Putin a butcher and said that he “cannot remain in power.” Later, the American leader assured that his statements about the Russian leader were not Washington’s political position. He also repeatedly called Putin a “war criminal”.

Related materials:

American Colonel Wes Martin, in an article for The Washington Post, saw that the more aggressively Biden attacks Putin, the lower the rating of the head of the White House himself. He pointed out that for decades, Americans have rallied around a leader when a major strategic problem arose. However, Martin noted, Biden achieved the exact opposite effect. The author of the article lamented that Washington is burning all the bridges for dialogue with Moscow instead of maintaining a communication channel.

Commenting on Biden’s words, Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, called it strange and unexpected that such insults should be spoken by a man who once called on US television to “bomb” Yugoslavia. “It is to bomb Yugoslavia. He demanded to kill people, ”the Russian politician specified. He also warned that Biden’s speeches are narrowing the window of opportunity for further building ties between countries.