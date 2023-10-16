Warburg added in an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia:
- We follow volatile news about the Rafah crossing. We are making our efforts to open humanitarian corridors and deliver aid to the Palestinian people.
- We are deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
- We are ready to deliver this aid, but we must know that America does not own these crossings and is working to coordinate with the relevant authorities to open them.
- The humanitarian situation in Gaza is very bad and it is necessary that we do everything in our power to save the Palestinians.
- The Security Council session is important today. We must work to reduce the conflict collectively.
- Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s tour came in the context of America’s insistence on protecting its citizens.
- America classified Hamas as a terrorist movement years ago, and we have no contact with it.
#American #official #open #humanitarian #corridors #Gaza