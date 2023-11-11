The official told CNN that if an agreement is reached, he will be released Hostages successively and in stages – with priority given to children and women – in a process expected to take several days.

The official warned that the A1 talks could falter or deteriorate at any time, adding: “It (the agreement) was imminent before. There is no confirmation at all.”“

For its part, the Wall Street Journal indicated that the talks, which include Israel, Egypt, Qatar, Hamas and the United States, will be divided into stages with specific goals. The first stage is to allow entry into… Aid to Gaza In exchange for the release of some civilian hostages and allowing foreign citizens stranded inside Gaza to leave.

She pointed out that many details have not yet been agreed upon, including who will monitor the people and goods entering and leaving Gaza, as the talks are likely to take days before reaching a truce agreement..

Israeli confirmation

Israeli Channel 12 had confirmed that advanced negotiations were taking place between the director of the CIA, the head of the Israeli Mossad, and Qatari officials, regarding the release of detainees held by the Hamas movement..

According to these sources, all the details have not yet been agreed upon, but they indicated “significant progress in the negotiations.”“.

Israeli media reported that Israel is interested in concluding an expanded deal and is “ready to make the necessary concessions,” confirming that contacts will continue to complete this deal..

Stuck points

On the other hand, Reuters News Agency, citing Egyptian security sources, confirmed that negotiations aimed at declaring a truce in the northern Gaza areas have gone ahead, but no agreement has been reached regarding the number of hostages and prisoners who will be released from either side..

The sources added that Qatar and Egypt are demanding guarantees for the return of displaced civilians to northern Gaza as a condition in any agreement they help mediate..

The Wall Street Journal quoted a high-ranking Egyptian official: “The hostage negotiation process is the most complex you can imagine,” because the talks also include demands for humanitarian aid and the war is continuing, not just an exchange of prisoners..

The newspaper reported that Egyptian officials spent hours in phone calls with Hamas leaders to find out how many Israeli hostages it was holding, but the movement did not have any answer to this question..

The Wall Street Journal noted that knowing the number of hostages, as well as the identities of the captives, would be vital to starting any negotiations to release the hostages – a step Egypt considered necessary to defuse tensions and avoid a possible expansion of the conflict..

Hamas says it cannot provide a specific figure for the number of detainees and also does not know the whereabouts of all the hostages, because Hamas was not the only one that detained Israelis..

She pointed out that the movement’s members captured only soldiers and that other armed groups, including the Palestinian Jihad movement, also took prisoners. Groups of Palestinians not linked to the militants also kidnapped Israeli hostages – perhaps as many as 30, in the hope of using the hostages as pressure to release their relatives. From Israeli prisons.

Egyptian-Qatari mediation

Qatar, where a number of Hamas political leaders reside, is leading mediation efforts between the movement and Israeli officials to release Israeli prisoners..

On Friday, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Cairo..

The visit to Egypt came a day after the Qatari Prime Minister met with the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the head of the Israeli intelligence service (Mossad) in Doha to discuss the features of the agreement to release detainees and stop the fighting between Israel and the Palestinians, according to Reuters..

The features of the potential agreement are the declaration of a humanitarian truce for two or three days and the entry of a limited amount of fuel in exchange for the release of about a dozen hostages in Gaza, including six Americans, according to Egyptian and American officials familiar with the meeting..

The United States said Thursday that Israel had agreed to a short, four-hour daily truce in the northern Gaza Strip and to allow corridors for civilians to move south, although there were no signs of a lull in the fighting..