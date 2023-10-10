Viner said in an interview with the American CBS network: “What I can say without a doubt is that Iran is widely complicit in these attacks.”

He added: “Iran has been the main supporter of Hamas for decades. They have provided them with weapons, training, and financial support.”

He continued: “Therefore, with regard to broad collusion, we are very clear about Iran’s role.”

But he added, “What we have not yet seen at this moment and are still looking at closely is evidence of direct involvement in the current attack, which is what Israeli forces are also doing.”

Earlier, Tuesday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei denied Tehran’s involvement in the Hamas attack, recalling Iranian support for the Palestinians.

Khamenei said that Iran was not involved in the attack launched by Hamas on Israel at the weekend, but he praised what he described as an “indelible” military and intelligence defeat for Israel.

Iran’s role in the Hamas attack has occupied political statements and media reports in Washington over the past few days.

While US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said that he saw no evidence that Iran was behind the attack, the Wall Street Journal reported that Iranian security officials helped plan it.