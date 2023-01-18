Ex-intelligence officer Ritter said that Ukraine was delusional about the attitude of the United States and NATO towards it

Retired U.S. Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter on air YouTube-channel Dialogue Works said about the “regrettable” delusion of Ukraine about the attitude of the United States and NATO towards it.

The sadness of the situation lies in the misunderstanding by Kyiv that the United States and NATO do not care deeply about Ukraine, its people and soldiers Scott Ritter Retired United States Marine Corps intelligence officer

According to the American officer, Western countries support Ukraine only in words, without providing the necessary resources. According to Ritter, the reason is that “Ukraine, by definition, cannot defeat Russia,” but the West “continues to fool Kyiv.”

Ritter believes that Western countries are sacrificing Ukraine in order to harm Russia. He added that the European Union (EU) also only pays lip service to the country’s accession, but in fact it will never absorb a non-functioning economy. Even if Ukraine is eventually restored, it will still never become part of the collective West, he concluded.

Position of the White House and NATO

On Wednesday, January 18, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Western countries will adapt their military assistance to Kyiv to achieve “success on the battlefield.” He recalled that Ukraine received strong military support from the United States, Great Britain and many other countries.

Ultimately, we are committed to ensuring that Ukraine has everything it needs to succeed on the battlefield. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also spoke about new deliveries of weapons to Kyiv. According to him, they will be announced following the meeting of the contact group on support for Ukraine at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany, on January 20.

Stoltenberg noted that he welcomes the decision of Germany and the United States to send infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Ukraine, as well as the decision of France to supply light tanks to Ukraine. He expressed confidence that other allies in the alliance will announce in Ramstein about new assistance to Kyiv.

In turn, the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, called on the allies to take an important step forward in supporting Ukraine and transfer to Kyiv any weapon that it is able to use. She also stressed that the European Union has already approved a program of macro-financial credit assistance to Ukraine for 18 billion euros.

Ukraine’s path to NATO

On January 13, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Oleksiy Reznikov, announced that the country had become a de facto member of NATO.

Ukraine itself and its armed forces became a member of NATO. De facto, not de jure. Because we have weapons and understanding how to use them. Alexey Reznikov Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

However, according to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, it will be difficult for Ukraine to achieve full membership in NATO during the crisis in the republic. He called on Kyiv’s Western allies to work out effective security guarantees for the country before it joins the military bloc.

The doors of NATO are open to all. Ukraine asks us: "Okay, the doors are open, but we can't find them. Where are they?" "Therefore, we must find some effective security guarantees for Ukraine when it is not a member of NATO." Gitanas Nauseda President of Lithuania

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba complained that a number of Kyiv’s allies are afraid to respond positively to the country’s application to NATO. The diplomat stressed that at present there are many psychological barriers that need to be overcome. One such factor is the idea of ​​Ukraine’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.

Speaking about Ukraine’s accession to NATO, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger changed his position on this issue. During an online speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 17, he said that in the future the country would need to be accepted into the North Atlantic Alliance.

Kissinger explained his earlier statements against Ukraine’s membership in NATO and other military alliances with the fear that this could provoke the conflict “which is now observed.” However, now, he believes, the idea of ​​Ukraine’s neutral status “doesn’t make sense anymore.”