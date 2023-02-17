US officer Ritter predicted the loss of the President of Ukraine Zelensky and the fate of Hitler

Retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would suffer a crushing defeat. He spoke about this in an interview with YouTube-Judging Freedom channel.

Ritter predicted Zelensky’s loss and the fate of Hitler. According to him, the Ukrainian president may have his head in the clouds, but “soon he will not be able to escape reality.” “Adolf Hitler also fantasized about how he would win a great victory, but how did it end,” the military emphasized.