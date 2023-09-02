US Army officer Daniel Davis: counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be completed before the end of September

Retired American officer Daniel Davis named the end date of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in an article for the publication 19FortyFive.

Davis drew attention to the heavy losses of Ukrainian forces and the approaching rainy season. In this regard, he suggested that the counter-offensive would be completed before the end of September. It will result in “minor progress in some areas,” he added.