Retired colonel Black found a dangerous similarity between the Ukrainian and Caribbean crises

Former Virginia state senator and retired colonel Richard Black found similarities between the Ukrainian and Caribbean crises. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

According to the American officer, since 2014 the US leadership has taken consistent steps that aggravated the situation in Ukraine. Thus, Washington actively armed Kyiv and patronized NATO’s intentions to deploy missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads on the territory of Ukraine.

“Sooner or later, the North Atlantic Alliance would place its infrastructure in Ukraine, including nuclear weapons, which would be literally on the Russian border,” he said.

According to the former politician, this situation is similar to the Caribbean crisis that appeared between the USSR and the USA in 1962. At the same time, according to Black, now Washington does not intend to offer a reasonable solution to the conflict, and Moscow is simply forced to take steps to protect its interests so that its existence is not endangered.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin said that this was done at the request of the previously recognized independent people’s republics of Donbass. The head of state added that the purpose of the operation is the demilitarization of Ukraine.