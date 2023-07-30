An American nurse and her child were kidnapped in Haiti last Thursday. This was announced by the Christian organization for which she works. The United States recalled all its government employees and family from the country on Thursday – except for the most necessary personnel – because of the deteriorating security situation.

According to a statement from the NGO El Roi Haiti, the victims are Alix Dorsainvil, the wife of the organization’s director, and their child. They were taken from the NGO’s area near Port-au-Prince on Thursday morning. The two are still missing. “We are in regular contact with the Haitian authorities and will continue to cooperate with them,” the US State Department said.

Haiti was her home

According to the organization El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil is a nurse who “worked tirelessly (…) to bring relief to those in need.” She did so ‘in the name of Jesus’. “She is a very loving and compassionate person who considered Haiti her home. The Haitian people were like family to her.” See also Putin's alleged mother apparently died

On Thursday evening, the day the American woman and her child were abducted, the United States had ordered the departure of its non-essential personnel. US citizens were advised to leave the country “as soon as possible” because of the gang violence.

Earthquake

Haiti is the poorest country on the American continent and has been struggling for years with political instability, corruption, criminal gangs and natural disasters. In 2010, a devastating earthquake killed more than 220,000 people. Since then, the country has been dependent on overseas development aid.

Meanwhile, ruthless gangs battle for control of the capital. Port-au-Prince is sinking further and further into chaos. According to the United Nations, nearly half of Haiti’s 11 million inhabitants suffer from acute hunger.

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: