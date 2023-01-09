New York, United States.- The writer US Russell Banksleading figure of the contemporary literature and known for his portraits of the working class, passed away on Saturday at 82 years because of a cancer.

The author of plays What “Continental drift”“cloudbreaker” Y “the abandoned“, among others, “he passed away peacefully at his home in the north of New York State“, announced the writer Joyce Carol Oates Sunday morning. “His work was exceptional“, he praised in Twitter.

Novelist, short story writer, poet and screenwriterBanks I liked to count the hardships of the working class through characters who fight against poverty, addictions and racial and class problems.

the author was awarded the John Dos Passos Award in 1995and two of his novels were finalists for the Pulitzer Prize: In addition, he received numerous other awards.

Two of his plays were made into movies. Critically Acclaimed: “Affliction“(1997), from the novel of the same name, about a policeman from a small town who investigates a death by hunting; Y “the sweet future (1997), based on “Like in Another World”, about the aftermath of a fatal school bus accident in a small town in upstate New York.

AFP