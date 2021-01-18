The American non-profit organization Coalition for a Safer Web has sued Apple to remove the Telegram messenger from its App Store. On Sunday, January 18, the newspaper reports. The Washington Post…

According to her, the lawsuit was filed in the state of California. The organization claims that the Telegram leadership did not take action against users who disseminated messages of an extremist nature on the eve of the riots in Washington.

It is noted that the NPO plans to file a similar claim against Google.

On January 12, the founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, announced 25 million new users of the messenger in three days. They were residents of Asia (38%), Europe (27%), Latin America (21%) and MENA countries (North Africa and the Middle East) (8%). The day before, the British newspaper The Telegraph reported that Telegram had become the second most downloaded app in the United States thanks to the massive transition of supporters of the current American President Donald Trump.

According to the publication, the rise in popularity of the messenger occurred on January 10 after the blocking of Trump’s Twitter and Facebook accounts and the shutdown of the Parler social network, which is popular among the supporters of the current head of state.

On January 8, Twitter deleted Trump’s account. The pages of the current American leader Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch were also blocked.