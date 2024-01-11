American newspaper: The secret tunnel in the Jewish synagogue threatens neighboring buildings

According to the New York Times, officials said that the illegal secret tunnel that was discovered under a synagogue in New York poses a threat to the stability of part of the buildings connected to it.

The Building Department's monitoring team was ordered to take control of this tunnel and temporarily close parts of the buildings, and they issued fines to the Lubavitch rabbis who own the temple for violating building codes without a permit.

Close a neighboring building

In addition, a nearby building on Kingston Road was closed due to safety concerns after it was discovered that walls had been removed inside the building during the tunneling operation.

According to the administration's inspectors' report, this illegal tunnel was constructed without obtaining permits or prior approval, and did not contain sufficient supports, which led to the creation of openings in many parts of adjacent buildings at the basement level.

What happened?