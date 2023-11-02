According to officials, he lost The topic of Benjamin Netanyahu’s political life was discussed in recent White House meetings in which Biden participated, including discussions that have arisen since Biden’s trip to Israel, where he met with Netanyahu.

The two officials added that Biden also went so far as to suggest that Netanyahu should think about the lessons he would share with his successor in office.

A current US official and a former US official confirmed that the Biden administration believes that Netanyahu has only a limited time left in office.

The current official said that expectations internally were that the Israeli Prime Minister would likely continue in his position for several months, or at least until the end of the first phase of the Israeli military campaign on the Gaza Strip, although they indicated their inability to be certain and predict Israeli policy.

Another official said: “There will be questions within Israeli society regarding the circumstances of the Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7th – and ultimately, the responsibility will fall on the prime minister.”

The US administration’s bleak view of Netanyahu’s “political future” comes at a time when the president and his foreign policy team are trying to work with the Israeli prime minister and guide him diplomatically, in the midst of his pursuit of a complex and bloody confrontation with the Hamas movement that controls Gaza.

A White House official downplayed the idea that Netanyahu’s future had been raised on the discussion table, saying that any “chatter” on this subject was just empty speculation, stressing that the administration’s focus was squarely on supporting Israel’s security. “Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, and his political obituary has been written prematurely before“

US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said that the issue of Netanyahu’s future “was not discussed by the president and is not being discussed.” Noting that the US administration’s focus is on the immediate crisis.