The American Music Awards are just around the corner and ready for a night of celebrating the biggest names in music. The nominees have already been announced with Bad Bunny topping the list with eight nominations, followed by Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Drake with six nominations each and Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd with five.
AMAs 2022 LIVE
When are the 2022 American Music Awards?
The American Music Awards, better known by their acronym AMAs, will take place on Sunday, November 20 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, United States.
AMAs 2022 Schedule
The American Music Awards (AMAs) ceremony can be seen from 8:00 pm (Pacific time zone). Next, the time in which you can see the gala according to the country in which you are.
- United States: 11:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), 8:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)
- Mexico: 10:00 p.m.
- Ecuador, Colombia and Peru: 11.00 pm
- Chile and Argentina: 1.00 am on November 21
- Spain: 5.00 am on November 21.
American Music Awards 2022: Streaming Channel
The music award ceremony will be broadcast LIVE and DIRECT to all cities in the United States thanks to the ABC signal, a channel that will cover everything from the red carpet to the entire gala.
How to watch TNT LIVE?
The 2022 American Music Awards ceremony will be under the signal of TNT. Here is the list of options to see the award from anywhere in Peru.
- DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD), 1502 (HD)
- Movistar TV: Channel 102 (SD), Channel 730 (HD), Channel 595 (SD), Channel 870 (HD)
- Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), Channel 590 (HD), Channel 53 (SD), Channel 1504 (HD).
How to watch TNT GO LIVE?
If you don’t want to miss any detail of the musical mega-event, stay tuned to the LIVE TNT broadcast. It should be noted that its signal will be available in Spanish for Peru. Here are the channels where you can watch the ceremony:
- Direct TV: Channel 502 (SD), 1502 (HD)
- Movistar TV: Channel 102 (SD), Channel 730 (HD), Channel 595 (SD), Channel 870 (HD)
- Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), Channel 590 (HD), Channel 53 (SD), Channel 1504 (HD).
How to watch TNT Series LIVE?
In case you want to see the award in its original language, you can tune in to TNT Series. In order to access its content, you must have the Peacock, TNT GO, Movistar Play and DirecTV GO platforms available.
- Movistar TV (Peru): channel 595 (SD) and channel 870 (HD)
- Claro TV (Peru): channel 53 (SD) and channel 1540 (HD)
- DirecTV (Peru): channel 502 and channel 1502 (HD).
How to watch ABC LIVE?
If you are in any city in the United States and want to see the complete programming, you must go directly to the ABC signal, which will be available via live stream on its website.
How to vote for the 2022 AMAs?
To vote for your favorite artist at the American Music Awards, you must consider two options. In case you want to leave your vote in the k-pop category, you must enter the website VoteAMAs.com.
While to choose an artist who is nominated in other categories, you must cast your vote from a public Twitter account adding the following information:
- Name of the artist, song or album you want to vote for
- Award category name
- Add the hashtag #AMAs.
Where will the 2022 American Music Awards take place?
This year, the 2022 American Music Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
AMAs 2022: full list of nominees
Artist of the Year
- Adele
- Bad Bunny
- Beyonce
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd.
new artist of the year
- Dove Cameron
- gayle
- latto
- Måneskin
- Steve Lacey.
collaboration of the year
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” cast – “We don’t talk about Bruno”
- Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold heart – PNAU remix”
- Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait for U”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, “Stay”
touring artist
- Bad Bunny
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Elton John
- The Rolling Stones.
Music video
- Adele – “Easy on me”
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – “I behave pretty”
- Harry Styles – “As it was”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
- Taylor Swift – “All too well: the short film”.
male pop artist
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd.
female pop artist
- Adele
- Beyonce
- Doja Cat
- lizzo
- Taylor Swift.
Pop duo or group
- bts
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic.
pop album
- Adele – “30”
- Bad Bunny – “A summer without you”
- Beyonce – “Renaissance”
- Harry Styles – “Harry’s house”
- Taylor Swift – “Red (Taylor’s version)”
- The Weeknd – “Dawn FM”.
Pop song
- Adele – “Easy on me”
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz (Cast of “Encanto”), “We don’t talk about Bruno”
- Harry Styles – “As it was”
- Lizzo – “About damn time”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”.
male country artist
- Chris Stapleton
- cody johnson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Walker Hayes.
female country artist
- Carrie Underwood
- lainey wilson
- maren morris
- Miranda Lambert
- Taylor Swift.
Country duo or group
- Dan + Shay
- Lady A.
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- Zac Brown Band.
country album
- Carrie Underwood – “Denim & rhinestones”
- Luke Combs – “Growin’ up”
- Cody Johnson – “Human: the double album”
- Taylor Swift – “Red (Taylor’s version)”
- Walker Hayes – “Country stuff: the album”.
country song
- Chris Stapleton – “You should probably leave”
- Cody Johnson – “’Til you can’t”
- Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ’bout you”
- Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan – “Buy dirt”
- Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on you”.
Male hip-hop artist
- Drake
- Future
- kendrick lamar
- lil baby
- Lil Durk.
female hip hop artist
- Cardi B.
- Glorilla
- latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj.
hip hop album
- Future – “I never liked you”
- Gunna – “DS4EVER”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”
- Lil Durk – “7220″
- Polo G – “Hall of fame 2.0”.
hip hop song
- Future ft. Drake and Tems – “Wait for u”
- Jack Harlow – “First class”
- Kodak Black – “Super Gremlin”
- Latto – “Big energy”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “Industry baby”.
R&B male artist
- brent faiyaz
- Chris Brown
- Givēon
- Lucky Daye
- The Weeknd.
female hip hop artist
- Beyonce
- Doja Cat
- munilong
- Summer Walker
- SZA.
R&B album
- Beyonce – “Renaissance”
- Drake – “Honestly, nevermind”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “An evening with Silk Sonic”
- Summer Walker – “Still over it”
- The Weeknd – “Dawn FM”.
R&B song
- Beyonce – “Break my soul”
- Muni Long – “Hrs and hrs”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin out the window”
- SZA – “I hate u”
- Wizkid ft. Themes – “Essence”.
male latin artist
- Bad Bunny
- farruko
- J Balvin
- jhayco
- Raw Alejandro.
female latin artist
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Carol G.
- Rosalia.
Latin duo or group
- Sergio Lizárraga MS Band
- 50 caliber
- Armed Link
- firm group
- Yahritza and its Essence.
latin album
- Bad Bunny – “A Summer Without You”
- Farruko – “The 167″
- J Balvin – “Jose”
- Rauw Alejandro – “Vice versa”
- Rosalia – “Motomami”.
latin song
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – “I behave pretty”
- Becky G x Karol G – “MAMIII”
- Karol G – “Provence”
- Rauw Alejandro – “All of you”
- Sebastián Yatra – “Two little caterpillars”.
rock artist
- Imagine Dragons
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Måneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Lumineers.
rock song
- Foo Fighters – “Love dies young”
- Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”
- Kate Bush – “Running up that hill (a deal with god)”
- Maneskin – “Beggin”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black summer”.
rock album
- Coldplay – “Music of the spheres”
- Ghost, “Impera”
- Imagine Dragons – “Mercury – act 1″
- Machine Gun Kelly – “Mainstream sellout”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Unlimited love.”
inspirational artist
- Anne Wilson
- For King & Country
- Katy Nichole
- Matthew West
- Phil Wickham.
gospel artist
- CeCe Winans
- DOE
- E. Dewey Smith
- Maverick City Music
- Tamela Mann.
Dance/Electronic Artist
- diplo
- marshmello
- Swedish House Mafia
- The Chainsmokers
- Pot.
Soundtrack
- “Elvis”
- “Charm”
- “Sing 2”
- “Stranger things: soundtrack” from the Netflix series, season 4
- “Top Gun: Maverick”.
afrobeat artist
- Burna Boy
- CKay
- Fireboy DML
- Items
- wizkid.
kpop artist
- blackpink
- bts
- seventeen
- Tomorrow X Together
- Twice.
#American #Music #Awards #LIVE #TNT #ABC #follow #awards #Spanish #subtitles
Leave a Reply