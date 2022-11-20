The American Music Awards are just around the corner and ready for a night of celebrating the biggest names in music. The nominees have already been announced with Bad Bunny topping the list with eight nominations, followed by Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Drake with six nominations each and Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd with five.

AMAs 2022 LIVE Taylor Swift wins for "Favorite Female Pop Artist" Before the main ceremony, some of the names that will take home a statuette of the American Music Awards 2022. Taylor Swift is one of the winning singers, becoming this year's "Favorite Female Pop Artist". When will the AMAS 2022 be? The 2022 American Music Awards will take place this Sunday, November 20, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The central event will begin at 11:00 pm (Peruvian time). Where will the AMAS 2022 take place? The celebration for the American Music Awards 2022 will take place in the microsoft theater located in the city of Los Angeles, California. This was the place chosen to host the presentations of renowned singers and the awards ceremony in different categories. Who will perform at the AMAS 2022? On this occasion, the celebration of the American Music Awards They will have the presence of great music stars, such as: Anitta, Stevie Wonder, Dove Cameron, Glorilla, Bebe Rexha, Imagine Dragons, Carrie Underwood, P!nk, Wizkid, Charlie Puth, David Guetta and Lil Baby.

When are the 2022 American Music Awards?

The American Music Awards, better known by their acronym AMAs, will take place on Sunday, November 20 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, United States.

AMAs 2022 Schedule

The American Music Awards (AMAs) ceremony can be seen from 8:00 pm (Pacific time zone). Next, the time in which you can see the gala according to the country in which you are.

United States: 11:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), 8:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)

Mexico: 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador, Colombia and Peru: 11.00 pm

Chile and Argentina: 1.00 am on November 21

Spain: 5.00 am on November 21.

American Music Awards 2022: Streaming Channel

The music award ceremony will be broadcast LIVE and DIRECT to all cities in the United States thanks to the ABC signal, a channel that will cover everything from the red carpet to the entire gala.

How to watch TNT LIVE?

The 2022 American Music Awards ceremony will be under the signal of TNT. Here is the list of options to see the award from anywhere in Peru.

How to watch TNT GO LIVE?

If you don’t want to miss any detail of the musical mega-event, stay tuned to the LIVE TNT broadcast. It should be noted that its signal will be available in Spanish for Peru. Here are the channels where you can watch the ceremony:

How to watch TNT Series LIVE?

In case you want to see the award in its original language, you can tune in to TNT Series. In order to access its content, you must have the Peacock, TNT GO, Movistar Play and DirecTV GO platforms available.

How to watch ABC LIVE?

If you are in any city in the United States and want to see the complete programming, you must go directly to the ABC signal, which will be available via live stream on its website.

How to vote for the 2022 AMAs?

To vote for your favorite artist at the American Music Awards, you must consider two options. In case you want to leave your vote in the k-pop category, you must enter the website VoteAMAs.com.

While to choose an artist who is nominated in other categories, you must cast your vote from a public Twitter account adding the following information:

Name of the artist, song or album you want to vote for

Award category name

Add the hashtag #AMAs.

Where will the 2022 American Music Awards take place?

This year, the 2022 American Music Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

AMAs 2022: full list of nominees

Artist of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyonce

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd.

new artist of the year

Dove Cameron

gayle

latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacey.

collaboration of the year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” cast – “We don’t talk about Bruno”

Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold heart – PNAU remix”

Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait for U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, “Stay”

touring artist

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones.

Music video

Adele – “Easy on me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – “I behave pretty”

Harry Styles – “As it was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift – “All too well: the short film”.

male pop artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd.

female pop artist

Adele

Beyonce

Doja Cat

lizzo

Taylor Swift.

Pop duo or group

bts

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic.

pop album

Adele – “30”

Bad Bunny – “A summer without you”

Beyonce – “Renaissance”

Harry Styles – “Harry’s house”

Taylor Swift – “Red (Taylor’s version)”

The Weeknd – “Dawn FM”.

Pop song

Adele – “Easy on me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz (Cast of “Encanto”), “We don’t talk about Bruno”

Harry Styles – “As it was”

Lizzo – “About damn time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”.

male country artist

Chris Stapleton

cody johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes.

female country artist

Carrie Underwood

lainey wilson

maren morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift.

Country duo or group

Dan + Shay

Lady A.

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band.

country album

Carrie Underwood – “Denim & rhinestones”

Luke Combs – “Growin’ up”

Cody Johnson – “Human: the double album”

Taylor Swift – “Red (Taylor’s version)”

Walker Hayes – “Country stuff: the album”.

country song

Chris Stapleton – “You should probably leave”

Cody Johnson – “’Til you can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ’bout you”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan – “Buy dirt”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on you”.

Male hip-hop artist

Drake

Future

kendrick lamar

lil baby

Lil Durk.

female hip hop artist

Cardi B.

Glorilla

latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj.

hip hop album

Future – “I never liked you”

Gunna – “DS4EVER”

Kendrick Lamar – “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Lil Durk – “7220″

Polo G – “Hall of fame 2.0”.

hip hop song

Future ft. Drake and Tems – “Wait for u”

Jack Harlow – “First class”

Kodak Black – “Super Gremlin”

Latto – “Big energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “Industry baby”.

R&B male artist

brent faiyaz

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd.

female hip hop artist

Beyonce

Doja Cat

munilong

Summer Walker

SZA.

R&B album

Beyonce – “Renaissance”

Drake – “Honestly, nevermind”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “An evening with Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker – “Still over it”

The Weeknd – “Dawn FM”.

R&B song

Beyonce – “Break my soul”

Muni Long – “Hrs and hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin out the window”

SZA – “I hate u”

Wizkid ft. Themes – “Essence”.

male latin artist

Bad Bunny

farruko

J Balvin

jhayco

Raw Alejandro.

female latin artist

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Carol G.

Rosalia.

Latin duo or group

Sergio Lizárraga MS Band

50 caliber

Armed Link

firm group

Yahritza and its Essence.

latin album

Bad Bunny – “A Summer Without You”

Farruko – “The 167″

J Balvin – “Jose”

Rauw Alejandro – “Vice versa”

Rosalia – “Motomami”.

latin song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – “I behave pretty”

Becky G x Karol G – “MAMIII”

Karol G – “Provence”

Rauw Alejandro – “All of you”

Sebastián Yatra – “Two little caterpillars”.

rock artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers.

rock song

Foo Fighters – “Love dies young”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Kate Bush – “Running up that hill (a deal with god)”

Maneskin – “Beggin”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black summer”.

rock album

Coldplay – “Music of the spheres”

Ghost, “Impera”

Imagine Dragons – “Mercury – act 1″

Machine Gun Kelly – “Mainstream sellout”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Unlimited love.”

inspirational artist

Anne Wilson

For King & Country

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham.

gospel artist

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann.

Dance/Electronic Artist

diplo

marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Pot.

Soundtrack

“Elvis”

“Charm”

“Sing 2”

“Stranger things: soundtrack” from the Netflix series, season 4

“Top Gun: Maverick”.

afrobeat artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Items

wizkid.

kpop artist