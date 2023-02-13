A news item from Washington. Museum security must not harass and belittle visitors. This is among the Ten Commandments of good museum protocol. The Smithsonian, an institute in Washington DC, certainly made a big mess of it when it expelled a group of high school students from the Air and Space Museum because they were wearing hats with a pro-life message.

I am rarely shocked, but what the Smithsonian has done is terrible. Especially with a group of teenagers.

There is no doubt about the facts. A group of 12 students from “Our Lady of the Rosary High School” [Escola Secundária Nossa Senhora do Rosário] from Greenville visited the Smithsonian Museum after participating in the March for Life on Washington on Jan. 20. They wore blue caps that read “Rosary Pro-Life” [Rosário Pró-Vida]. Two guards and, it appears, a uniformed supervisor, told the teens that the museum was a “neutral zone” and that they needed to remove their hats or leave.

The teens knew they were in a public building and believed the First Amendment protected them — them and their hats. They are well educated. Hats expressed an opinion, but were also a security measure to make it easier to identify the group and keep them together. The teens said taking their hats off was not an option, and walked out the door.

“Asking visitors to remove props and clothing is not within our policies or protocols,” said Alison Wood, deputy director of communications for the museum. Good to know that this practice is prohibited. “We provided immediate training to prevent a recurrence of this type of incident.”

What would happen if the Smithsonian Museum’s security staff evicted black teenagers wearing hats with the “Black Lives Matter” logo? Could any of us imagine the conflagration? Every person on the left screaming, swallowed by their own pity? No, we can’t even imagine. But it would certainly happen, it would be deafening, and the media would cover the protests 24/7.

But everything has a positive side. They would be hoarse.

I’m not cruel and I don’t think guards should be fired. They’re unionized, so they’re immune, anyway, except in cases of murder. “Immediate recycling” is a good idea, as is an outside investigation. If a non-union supervisor had a role in this, he or she should be fired and moved to a job with Planned Parenthood [organização abortista americana].

The biggest problem is the zeitgeist that these people absorbed. It may be Washington, or the Smithsonian, or both, but a cult of bigotry, disrespect and coercion seems to rule places that belong to everyone. Is there a political test for hiring? Of course, there is one for visitors.

Wagner’s Brünnhilde and her Valkyrie sisters – all eight of them – are beacons of integrity. Should they be called upon to deal with the Smithsonian’s act? At least they don’t bully teenagers.

***

©2023 National Review. Published with permission. original in English.