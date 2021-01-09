West Virginia legislator Derrek Evans, who took part in the riots in the building of the US Congress, resigned, reports Axios…

According to the newspaper, the congressman resigned from the State House of Delegates on Saturday.

Earlier, the US Department of Justice also brought charges against Evans for participating in the riots.

A congressman wearing a motorcycle helmet broadcasted the capture of the Capitol and supported protesters.

At the moment, Evans is accused of “illegal entry into a closed area.”

Earlier, Arizona resident Jacob Anthony Chansley, who was captured during the riots in the American Congress in a hat with horns and a spear, was brought to trial in the United States.