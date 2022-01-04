. added Location The plane, which took off from Souda Bay on the northwestern coast of Greece, carried out similar missions during the past week, in separate areas of Libya.

American actions over the past week regarding the Libyan crisis, represented in the sharpening of the diplomatic tone regarding the postponement of the elections, and a report on the role of militias in the Libyan West in destroying the country and exporting chaos was published.

Speaking about these American moves, military analyst Muhammad Al-Tarhouni said that “it will not be the last and not the first either, but the current situation requires a firm stance next to these moves.”

The military analyst explained, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the armed militias in Libya, especially in the west of the country, do not need movements, but rather need actual nail clipping and scaling, so that they do not control the political scene as is happening now.”

Al-Tarhouni stressed “the need to deal a painful blow to these militias from the inside of Libya, and prevent their financing from organizations and currents inside,” calling for “the need for Washington to work to bring these militias into the bottleneck and punish the financiers, until the country reaches an appropriate position for conducting the electoral elections, which It is called by the Libyan street and supported by the international forces.

An American report on the Libyan West

Armed militias, especially in western Libya, have not stopped igniting the situation and preventing any step towards stability and an end to the conflict.

In this context, Libyan politician Muhammad Al-Barjawi says: “The militias of the Libyan West will not leave the country to settle, because they control the country’s capabilities and implement the agendas of certain currents at home, such as the terrorist Brotherhood.”

The Libyan politician demanded, during his statement to “Sky News Arabia”, “the necessity of activating the weapon of international sanctions against these militias and their supporters, to ensure the implementation of the faltering democratic transition process in the country, which has suffered from a black decade.”

In the same context, an analytical report published by the American “International Policy Digest” website, shed light on the failure of the Libyan West and the chaos in that region.

The report indicated that the destruction that occurred in Libya after the overthrow of the regime of the late Colonel Gaddafi in 2011 was “due to the violence in the west of the country in order to impose control by force.”

The past days have witnessed American movements and statements about the Libyan crisis, as the United States announced that it “shares the disappointment of the Libyan people”, after the postponement of the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The official spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, said, “Washington stands with the Libyan people and supports any process to enhance the country’s independence,” blaming the relevant Libyan authorities “the responsibility of setting a new date for the elections as soon as possible.”

The State Department added that “Washington will continue to support the ongoing efforts of the United Nations mission in Libya, and to promote a Libyan-led and owned process to hold free, fair and inclusive elections.”