Jennifer Barlow, an American model based in Atlanta, Georgia, visited the Bahamas on vacation. Returning from the trip He began to feel discomfort in his knee. The woman thought it was a sprain, as she noticed inflammation in the area.

“It was so swollen that my knee had at least three times the normal size. It was really scary,” Barlow told the outlet. Today.

The reality of her condition was known to her after she collapsed in the kitchen of her house and her brother found her. When taking her to the hospital, the doctors reported that it was a flesh-eating bacterium.

According to information from The New York PostBarlow had suffered septic shock and showed signs of kidney and liver failureshe needed a machine to help her breathe and medication to keep her stable.

The infection is attributed to a deadly bacterium that causes necrotizing fasciitis, condition that destroys tissue under the skin, Caused by group A streptococcus. However, doctors could not determine how or when the bacteria was contracted.

The model stayed in a coma for 10 days and had 12 operations to remove dead tissue. She was treated with an antibiotic, but given the seriousness of the situation, three months after the incident, she had to undergo an amputation process on her left leg.

On his Instagram account, Barlow made a publication in which he commented on how his recovery process has been, in which he has been going for five months.

“This is why I’ve been so silent for the past five months. I hadn’t wanted to post about the rare infection I’m battling because I wanted to concentrate on surviving. I needed space to fight and heal,” said the model.

Barlow’s family opened a fundraiser to aid his recovery. The goal you have to raise is $52,000. of which it carries more than 38 thousand.

“It is very rare for anyone to survive necrotizing fasciitis. and we are extremely lucky that she still makes it out of this alive,” the GoFundMe post read.

The money collected will “help Jennifer with her medical expenses, cost of the prosthesis, rehabilitation and all necessary changes to adjust to his new disability.

