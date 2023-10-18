In the vast universe of video games, there is a saga that has left an indelible mark on gamer culture: final fantasy. And if you ask a fan what their favorite installment is, it’s almost certain that around 90%, if not more, will answer: Final Fantasy VII. This iconic game not only received a long-awaited remake episodic, but continues to keep fans eager to relive the most legendary moments of this installment.

Within the universe of Final Fantasy VIIone of the most beloved characters is, without a doubt, Tifa Lockhart. This brave and passionate fighter became one of the protagonist’s two romantic interests, Cloud Strife. The plot of this game managed to involve the player in such a way that practically everyone ended up falling in love with it. Tifa.

However, the admiration for this emblematic character goes beyond the screen. The talented cosplayer known as kae decided to take his passion for Tifa Lockhart at an extraordinary level, creating his own representation that perfectly captures the essence of this charismatic character. The images we share below are a testament to the dedication and skill that kae has invested in his interpretation of Tifa.

Via: instagram