Today the world of cosplay is quite diverse, since there are many fans who play their favorite fictional characters, this not only includes eastern series such as anime, but more kinds of products. That brings us to the second wind that the franchise is having Scooby Dooseries of Hanna Barbera that remains in the eye of pop culture.

Since there are still many fans of this series, it was obvious that the cosplay costumes were not going to be long in coming, being the American model. Rinni Bunnywho gives new life to Daphne. Thus having an interpretation of the classic version of the character, but with some slightly more modern touches that fans like.

Here one of the photos:

It is worth mentioning that it is not the only image from the model, as users can choose to subscribe to her Patreon page to see the entire set of photographs. For their part, there are more characters that are adapted from other media such as anime and even popular video games that include up to Nier: Automata of Platinum Games.

For now, the franchise Scooby Doo has a pause, since a short time ago HBO canceled the production of an animated film of the saga.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: For now this saga is quite forgotten, nothing beyond that bad Velma series that almost no one has liked. Hopefully this cute talking dog returns to the spotlight.