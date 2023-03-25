Yor Forger is ready to make you fall in love with this seductive cosplay of Spy x Family who has brought to our world the wife that every fan dreams of with her killer outfit that could leave you at her feet.

The cosplayer from instagram roxy_madness shows us his interpretation of Yor Forger in her classic black dress ready for another of her secret missions as Thorn Princess. Although the anime hasn’t revealed many secrets about the mysterious job of Yorthere is no doubt that the series will have to show the true face of its characters.

The seductive cosplay of Yor he will not hesitate to take your life, as we also observe the pointed and golden needles of the stealthy assassin.

Spy x Family closed its first season with acclaim and awards, turning the series created by Tatsuya Endo into one of the sensations of the moment both inside and outside Japan. The manga, for its part, has not stopped being published biweekly.

Although for now it is unknown how far the story will cover and what will be the fate of the family Forger and each of its members, the fans are already making their own with fanfics and fanart of what the future of the characters will look like.

Via: instagram