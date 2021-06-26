USS Ross has entered the Black Sea to take part in the annual Sea Breeze multinational exercise. This is stated in the message of the National Center for Defense Management of Russia. RIA News…

According to the ministry, the forces of the Black Sea Fleet put the US missile destroyer under control that entered the water area. Monitoring of him has already begun.

Exercise Sea Breeze-2021 should start on June 28 in the Black Sea and continue until July 10. They involve about five thousand military and more than 30 ships from different countries. The participants of the military event are: Ukraine, USA, Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Greece, Latvia and other partner countries.

In May, it became known that Ukraine and the United States conducted military exercises in the Black Sea with maneuvers against conditional Russian ships. On May 8, the flagship of the Ukrainian Naval Guard met with a US Coast Guard ship 185 kilometers from Odessa. Their actions according to the scenario were “followed” by Russian ships. The Ukrainians imitated the aggression in the form of dangerous maneuvers.