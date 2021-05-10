American military expert H.I. Sutton called the Russian Su-57 “a handsome killer.” On his Twitter page, he posted a snapshot of Russian fighters flying over Red Square on May 9.

“I want to say, a beautiful plane. The dry ones look deadly in principle, ”he wrote.

Sutton’s opinion was supported by his subscribers. According to one of the users, the Su-57 has become the most beautiful development of the P.O. Sukhoi. Another foreign commentator added that the Su-57 not only looks good but also sounds “cool”.

“This aircraft will be a worthy opponent for the US Air Force,” wrote another user.

In April, the media wrote that the Su-57 will be finalized, and it will be able to act as a carrier and leader of small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Earlier in the month, the American magazine The National Interest admitted that no aircraft in the world is capable of “killing” the American fifth-generation F-22 Raptor fighter, except possibly the Russian Su-57.

The Su-57 is a fifth-generation Russian multifunctional fighter designed to replace the Su-27 heavy fighter in the Russian Aerospace Forces. The first serial Su-57 of the Russian Aerospace Forces received in December 2020.