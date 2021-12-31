In the Syrian city of Al-Shaddad in the province of Al-Hasakeh, unidentified persons fired at a US military base from mortars. It is reported by RIA News citing the Syrian state broadcasting agency.

As a result of the incident, sirens went off at the base and the level of combat readiness was increased. There is no information about the victims and the destruction.

In December, several attacks were reported on US military installations in the Arab Republic. So, on December 13, a base in the area of ​​the Omar oil field was subjected to a missile strike. On December 5, they shelled the US base at Al Tanfa.