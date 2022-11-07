The administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing a plan to seize Crimea. An American newspaper wrote about this on November 6 The Daily Beast with reference to a high-ranking Kyiv official.

“Behind the scenes, the presidential administration of Ukraine is also planning the next steps to seize Crimea,” the publication says.

As noted in the article, Tamila Tasheva, representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea, has been appointed responsible for this issue. In an exclusive interview with the publication, the politician said that an underground network of informants in the Russian region should help implement the plan. At the same time, she called the “political and diplomatic path” the main mechanism of the strategy, without excluding the “military components”.

According to Tasheva, the Ukrainian intelligence services told her that they believed the country would be able to capture Crimea by the spring or summer of 2023. But she herself thinks that this can happen earlier.

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader announced his desire to seize the Russian peninsula and “go there to see the sea.”

news is supplemented