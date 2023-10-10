An escalation of the conflict in Israel is a disastrous scenario for US President Joe Biden ahead of the elections. Journalist Daniel Bush wrote about this on October 10 in an article for Newsweek.

“This will be Biden’s worst foreign policy crisis as he begins his campaign,” he wrote.

Bush said the Hamas attack on Israel raises the prospect of a regional war for the White House that could consume the Biden administration for weeks or months.

According to the material, the expansion of the crisis with the involvement of regional players in the form of major powers will be a disaster for the American leader. Such a development will cause higher energy prices, and the worsening hostage situation will become another political challenge for the US President.

“The Hamas attack is a distraction from what the president’s top aides want to focus on, which is great power competition, the fight with China and, apparently, the Ukraine conflict,” the article said.

Earlier that day, The Wall Street Journal, citing an unnamed Pentagon source, reported the possible deployment of a second aircraft carrier by the United States near Israel. Meanwhile, the first aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford sent by the United States on October 8 and its accompanying ships should arrive in Israeli waters on Tuesday.

On that day, US President Joe Biden ordered additional assistance to Israel in connection with the attack by the Palestinian Hamas movement. White House representatives assured that they will maintain close contacts with Israeli partners.

Hamas began shelling Israel on the morning of October 7, at which time the militants invaded the border areas in the south of the country. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered the call up of reservists for military service, and the Israeli side began striking targets in the Gaza Strip in response. On the same day, Galant announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords, the first stage of which has already been completed. On October 8, 9, and 10, the IDF continued to launch attacks on the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, as a result of attacks by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, more than 1 thousand residents of Israel were killed, the number of Palestinian deaths reached 849.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible swap of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.