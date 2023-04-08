American McGee’s Alice is undoubtedly one of the most controversial games to ever come out on consoles: the reimagining of the Alice in Wonderland universe in a horror key made video game history.

The 2000 title brought its developer, American McGee, to global success, so much so that an unloved sequel was released in 2011.

However, American McGee’s efforts to create a third chapter, called Asylum, were in vain: American McGee’s Alice: Asylum has been officially canceled by EA.

This cancellation, combined with EA’s firm intention not to sell the IP, as it is considered a pillar of the company’s catalogue, led to theinevitable death of the franchise.

As American McGee reports in his recent tweetEA did not call the immense work of the author, which he made, worth mentioning a document of over 400 pages to illustrate the universe of this third chapter.

That PDF is available free of charge for all interested at this link and shows once again yet another example of commitment and passion that American Mcgee has always put into his projects.

As reported extensively on his patreonthe author thanked the fans and supporters of past adventures and Asylum, announcing her retirement from the stage and the official end of the Alice franchise.

A great loss for the gaming worldwhere large companies (in this case EA) have the ability to end wonderful dreams (or, in this case, scary nightmares).