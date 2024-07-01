American McGee starts from the title of the article, which talks about the “demise of the author”, to respond pleasantly in kind, saying that the clickbait is appreciable but he still feels in great shape, but then addresses the issue more seriously.

To be honest, it’s nothing new, but American McGee is back on the topic stimulated by a recent IGN article that talks about Alice’s legacy and how series continues to inspire fans also in various videos on Tiktok, despite EA putting an end to the franchise.

The Alice series seems to still be able to count on a considerable number of fans, and the author has addressed them. American McGee effectively reiterating its support for the development of a new game, namely Alice Asylum and explaining about to have everything that was in his power to be able to plan the sequel, also trusting in the fact that, thanks to the fans, there could always be hope for a recovery of the series.

Alice Asylum’s Design Bible is always ready

In particular, McGee points out that he does not want to mislead fans or talk about a project that has no substance behind it. On the contrary, a new Alice would be practically already designedif only the publisher was willing to bother with it.

Everything he could muster has been done, McGee explained, and it’s all there for the taking in the massive “design bible” he released publicly, containing over 400 pages of design for the new installment, which was supposed to be called Alice Asylum. You can learn more about it in our special on what the third installment in the series was supposed to be.

Unfortunately, EA does not seem inclined to reopen the issue, considering that Alice: Madness Returns, although well received by critics and fans, failed to sell enough to guarantee the survival of the series.

“Madness Returns was the result of a great effort by a team led by people like Ken Wong, Ben Kerslake, Tang Ye Ping, Milo Yip and others,” explained McGee, “all amazing artists and designers who followed the roadmap that I had provided to them and which was also less detailed than the one built for Asylum”.

“It’s great that i fans continue to keep the flame aliveand it’s possible that EA will eventually see that light. When they do, the roadmap has been ready for a long time”, explained the author, adding that “my part is done, and in a very satisfactory way. And all this while thanking the community for the support”.