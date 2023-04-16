If it wasn’t clear yet, American McGee’s Alice series is officially over after EA rejected the project for the third chapter, but some fans still don’t want to give up.

American McGeean Australian developer who gave birth to the first two chapters of Alice, had to make a special note about his patreon to ask fans of the series of stop asking him questions on the canceled title.

The developer has released the following statements:

EA owns and controls Alice. If you want to do something with IP, you’re free to do it – just like you are with all other IPs – but you get in trouble when you start trying to sell the stuff you create. Further questions regarding this story should be directed to EA. I would really like to detach from Alice and everything connected with her.

There is no doubt that American McGee is suffering a lot from the cancellation of the game he has been working so hard on, he himself stated that the Patreon will be “hibernated” but not deletedto be used as an archive.

Further strong statements from the developer: