Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Split

This picture shows Cole Prochaska before his big change. © Screenshot/Twitter Cole Prochaska Weight loss & Health

His story is one of resilience: Cole Prochaska lost a great deal of weight – and has been dealing with the consequences ever since.

Munich – “I once weighed as much as three men and now I am one person,” writes American Cole Prochaska. The 38-year-old introduced himself on the GoFundMe internet platform and started one appeal for donations. There is an extraordinary story behind it. And a wish.

American Loses Over 150 Kilos and Suffers – “Hard to Show Yourself Without a T-Shirt”

He once weighed 585 pounds (about 265 kilograms), he explains in a text on the platform. At least that was the maximum value that the scales could show. “It’s very difficult to share a picture without a t-shirt,” he honestly admitted. And added: “But I’ve come this far.” He was aware that the sight was hard for some, he wrote in reference to a before and after picture.

The American Cole Prochaska before and after his enormous weight loss. © Screenshot / Twitter.com/3to1fitnesspro

“People didn’t believe in me, but I believed in myself.” He lost over 150 kilos – and apparently only within two years. Because the 38-year-old speaks in his text of a two-year transformation. However, he has not yet reached his destination. A young mother once made a similar change.

Cole’s photo illustrates how the weight loss affected his body. Due to the enormous amount of weight lost, the skin is slack and sags. This is not unusual with a loss of more than 150 kilograms, since the skin has less body surface to cover than before. For this reason, Cole now needs help, he writes.

“I ask for financial help”: American wants to get rid of excess skin

His life is not complete as long as he still carries the excess skin with him. He has been heavyweight since he was six years old. “At 38, I’ve never walked a beach shirtless and I’ve always avoided pool parties,” says the American from his life. “I am asking for financial help to carry out the surgeries to remove the extra skin,” he writes. He is also asking for help to fund the time he is recovering from the surgeries and unable to work and reimbursement of travel expenses.

Two days after the start of the fundraiser, the initial goal of $60,000 still seems a long way off. As of April 29, nearly $3,200 has been raised. With the stamina that Cole Prochaska has shown up to this point, he will certainly not let himself be defeated. A compatriot of the American also lost a lot of weight. (mbr)