Kyiv is waiting for defeat even if the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) is successfully carried out. About this in an article for 19FortyFive wrote retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis.

“During the offensive, Ukraine will use the last remaining forces for combat operations. Newspaper The Washington Post recently reported that Ukraine has already lost the vast majority of that trained and equipped army created before February 2022 with NATO support, ”he said.

According to Davis, Kyiv has almost exhausted all its mobilization reserves, and with the start of the offensive, it will lose even more of its trained and experienced military. He also added that Ukraine cannot compete with Russia in terms of the number of weapons and ammunition, even if the West supplies Kyiv with weapons.

On the alleged offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which should begin in May, on March 15, the American newspaper Politico reported. It follows from the article that Kyiv is considering two offensive scenarios. After that, Valery Prozapas, an officer of the Ukrainian army, in turn, indicated that due to a lack of forces and means, Kyiv would not be able to carry out a serious offensive in the Donbass.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the counteroffensive would not bring success to Ukraine, and Russia has everything to repel it. He also proposed to declare a truce in Ukraine without the right to move troops and transfer weapons and equipment.

On April 7, George Barros, an analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, noted that Kyiv is preparing for the largest mobilization since the start of a special operation for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Barros also suggested that Ukraine will try to return the Zaporozhye region in order to gain access to the Sea of ​​​​Azov. In his opinion, the offensive can be expected in the next two months.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.