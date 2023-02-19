In indoor games, Krauser broke the previous world record outdoors (23.37m) and indoors (22.82m).

This achievement comes a year after Krauser, the Olympic champion in Rio and Tokyo, achieved a similar number that was not calculated.

He thought he had broken the record in January 2022 at the Melrose Games, but the competition was canceled due to a laser malfunction.

Krauser set the indoor world record (22.82m) in January 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and outdoors the same year in Eugene, Oregon, where he won the IAAF World Championships gold for the first time in his career in the summer of 2022.