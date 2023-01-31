Washington (agencies)

The US Department of Justice rejected a request from the Republican-majority House of Representatives to provide him with more information about President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents found in his home and private office.

The move sets the stage for an upcoming dispute between the department and the Republican majority in Congress, which seeks to open a wide range of investigations against federal law enforcement agencies.

Local media said the request, submitted by Republican lawmakers early this month, set January 27 as the deadline for the Justice Department to hand over correspondence and other records related to the discovery of documents at Biden’s home in Delaware, and a private office he used at a political research center in Washington.

And the White House and Biden’s lawyers announced on January 9 that secret documents had been found in the latter’s office in November, before they announced days later that a second set of documents had been found in his home in Delaware after it had been searched, and that the Ministry of Justice had searched the house itself after that, to find additional documents, he said. Biden said he had no knowledge of its existence or its content.