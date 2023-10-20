They traveled together from the American city of Evanston, Illinois, to Israel to celebrate a birthday and a Jewish holiday with relatives. There, Judith Raanan (59) and her daughter Natalie (18) were surprised by the Hamas terrorist attack and taken hostage. On Friday, almost two weeks later, they were released, the only ones so far. “They are innocent and loving, they have done nothing.”
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
22:43
