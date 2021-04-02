An American couple were arrested while trying to board a ship bound for Yemen with the intention of joining the terrorist organization ISIS in Yemen, the US Department of Justice announced, Thursday.

The ministry said that the accused are James Bradley, 20, who is from New York State (northeast), and his wife Arwa Muthanna, 29, who comes from Alabama (southeast).

She added that they were arrested in the port of Newark, New Jersey (northeast), as they boarded the bridge leading to a cargo ship on its way to Yemen.

According to the ministry, Bradley has expressed violent extremist views since at least 2019, and in discussions that took place over the past year between him and a secret agent, indicating that he has repeatedly expressed his belief in ISIS.

James Bradley also told this agent that he was ready to attack an American target, including the “West Point” military academy, according to the same source.

A court document showed that Bradley became the focus of the FBI’s attention after authorities arrested a friend of his in 2019 who was planning to go to Afghanistan.

The same document added that Bradley “continued to express his desire to commit acts of violence, offered his support and loyalty to the terrorist organization ISIS, and tried to travel abroad to join the organization and fight for it.”

According to the same source, Bradley decided to go to Yemen to join the terrorist organization “ISIS” with Arwa Muthanna, whom he married last January.

The document quoted Bradley as telling the undercover agent, “If I don’t find them (the terrorists) I will go to Somalia” to join a group linked to Al Qaeda.

The couple faces up to 20 years in prison if they are indicted on the charges against them.