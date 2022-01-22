American journalist Dom Lushchishin was surprised by the success of the 36-year-old Russian striker of the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin. His words lead The Athletic.

“I don’t think I foresaw that Alex Ovechkin, at 36, would find the magic elixir of youth to have one of his best seasons,” the journalist shared. He noted that he could not imagine where the team would be if Ovechkin played like last season.

Earlier, Canadian journalist Mike McIntyre shared his opinion about the Russian striker. He noted that Ovechkin shows absolutely no signs of slowing down and is getting stronger in his mature athletic years. According to the journalist, this makes the Russian a miracle of nature.

Ovechkin has played 41 games in the National Hockey League (NHL) this season. He scored 27 goals and provided 29 assists.