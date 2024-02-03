American journalist Tucker Carlson flew to Russia for the first time and was spotted at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. Eyewitnesses published photos on social networks on February 3.

It is noted that the journalist visited the ballet “Spartacus” at the Bolshoi Theater.

At the moment, the reason for Carlson's visit to Russia is unknown.

Earlier, on September 24, Carlson accused the US government of disrupting an interview he planned to take with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the journalist, US authorities have for decades made aggressive attempts to control “what is available in the American media.” He noted that he tried to interview the Russian leader, but the American government stopped him.

On September 25, the State Duma explained the American government’s ban on journalist Carlson’s interview with Putin. A member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Dmitry Belik, told Izvestia that Washington is terrified that the Americans will show interest in what is happening and hear the point of view of the Russian president.

On August 27, Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and RT television channel, announced Carlson’s desire to interview Putin.

In April, Fox News sensationally removed the highest-rated US journalist Carlson from the air. On April 27, Carlson made his first video statement about his dismissal from Fox News. According to him, the reason was that important topics such as civil liberties, the development of science, demographic changes, etc. are prohibited in the American media. Class A shares of Fox Corp. fell by 5.4% on April 23 immediately after the journalist was fired.

Carlson criticized the US leadership and American leader Joe Biden. For example, on March 25, he noted that statements by the president and White House officials about explosions at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines could become the funniest lie of the American government this year.

