Seymour Hersh, an American journalist, author of a high-profile article on the Nord Stream bombing, refused to speak in the State Duma. On February 10, he told reporters “RIA News”, which is engaged in journalism, not politics.

“Thank you very much, but I deal with stories, not politics,” Hersh said, commenting on the proposal of State Duma deputy Sultan Khamzaev.

Seymour Hersh is an American investigative journalist who won a Pulitzer Prize in 1970 for reporting on the Myo Lai Massacre during the Vietnam War. In addition, he was the first to speak about the US military’s mistreatment of Iraqi prisoners in the Abu Ghraib prison.

On February 8, he published his own investigation, in which he indicated that US divers planted explosives under gas pipelines during alleged NATO exercises, and the Norwegians activated them.

From his point of view, the White House’s motives were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine. He added that US President Joe Biden decided on the sabotage after nine months of secret discussions with the national security team. The main issue was getting rid of the evidence.

The next day, it became known that the State Duma would prepare an appeal to the UN after an investigation by American journalist Seymour Hersh about the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

The Pentagon, after the release of the investigation, rejected the involvement of the United States in undermining the gas pipelines. The Norwegian Foreign Ministry called the journalist’s article nonsense.

On September 26 last year, leaks were discovered on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. The next day, the Swedish security service confirmed the explosions in the area of ​​the pipelines. Traces of explosives were found at the accident site, and Western countries began an investigation.

Russia was not allowed to participate in it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, answering a question from an Izvestia correspondent on December 22, said that the accidents at Nord Stream were an act of state terrorism.